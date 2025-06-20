Cavin Yarbrough of legendary R&B duo Yarbrough and Peoples has died at 72

Remember the popular husband and wife musical duo Yarbrough & Peoples? One half of that duo has died.
Cavin Yarbrough died yesterday morning (6/19) due to complications from heart disease. His wife and longtime musical partner, Alisa Peoples confirmed his passing.
Their breakout hit was, “Don’t Stop the Music.” Yarbrough & Peoples’ vibe changed the sound of R&B.
Cavin Yarbrough was more than just a performer, he was a classically trained pianist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who contributed much creativity to the sound of the 80’s.
Cavin Yarbrough was 72.
