Cavin Yarbrough of legendary R&B duo Yarbrough and Peoples has died at 72 “Don’t Stop the Music”

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 16: R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples (Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Peoples) pose for a portrait on November 16, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Remember the popular husband and wife musical duo Yarbrough & Peoples? One half of that duo has died.

Cavin Yarbrough died yesterday morning (6/19) due to complications from heart disease. His wife and longtime musical partner, Alisa Peoples confirmed his passing.

Their breakout hit was, “Don’t Stop the Music.” Yarbrough & Peoples’ vibe changed the sound of R&B.

Cavin Yarbrough was more than just a performer, he was a classically trained pianist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who contributed much creativity to the sound of the 80’s.

Cavin Yarbrough was 72.

Cavin Yarbrough, Half of Iconic R&B Duo Yarbrough & Peoples, Dies at 72

Yarbrough & Peoples 1982: American R&B duo Yarbrough and Peoples (Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Peoples). (Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images) (BSR Entertainment/Gentle Look via Getty Images)