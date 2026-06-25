Celebrating Black Music Month: Catch a Shaboozey Tiny Desk Concert
Reclaiming Country music’s roots
ByJoJo
The celebration of Black Music Month continues.
Country singer/rapper Shaboozey is giving a vibe we never knew we needed in his recent Tiny Desk Concert.
Returning home to the DMV to perform at the Tiny Desk for this year’s Black Music Month takeover, Shaboozey plays fan favorites and debuts new songs from his upcoming album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.
Get set to sing and line dance along with Shaboozey:
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