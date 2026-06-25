Celebrating Black Music Month: Catch a Shaboozey Tiny Desk Concert

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The celebration of Black Music Month continues.

Country singer/rapper Shaboozey is giving a vibe we never knew we needed in his recent Tiny Desk Concert.

Returning home to the DMV to perform at the Tiny Desk for this year’s Black Music Month takeover, Shaboozey plays fan favorites and debuts new songs from his upcoming album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales.

Get set to sing and line dance along with Shaboozey:

Shaboozey: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)