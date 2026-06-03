Celebrating the essence of black music during Black Music Month Check out a Floetry Tiny Desk Concert

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 09: (L-R) Natalie Stewart-Maddix and Marsha Ambrosius of Floetry perform during Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour Featuring Raheem DeVaughn & Teedra Moses at Bayou Music Center on May 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

June is Black Music Month and we’re celebrating the essence and influence of black music over the years.

Check out a recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring “Floetry” who is currently touring together again after a decade.

Floetry made its way “from London’s SE5 to Philly’s west side just to bring the vibe” to the Tiny Desk. And with the poetic flows of Natalie Stewart (aka The Floacist) and a rich, floating soprano from Marsha Ambrosius (aka The Songstress), the vibe in our space was immaculate.

Floetry: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR

Welcome back ladies! You are a dynamic lyrical and musical duo!

Floetry HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 09: (L-R) Natalie Stewart-Maddix and Marsha Ambrosius of Floetry perform during Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour Featuring Raheem DeVaughn & Teedra Moses at Bayou Music Center on May 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images) (Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)