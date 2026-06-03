Celebrating the essence of black music during Black Music Month

June is Black Music Month and we’re celebrating the essence and influence of black music over the years.
Check out a recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring “Floetry” who is currently touring together again after a decade.
Floetrymade its way “from London’s SE5 to Philly’s west side just to bring the vibe” to the Tiny Desk. And with the poetic flows of Natalie Stewart (aka The Floacist) and a rich, floating soprano from Marsha Ambrosius (aka The Songstress), the vibe in our space was immaculate.
Floetry: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR
Welcome back ladies! You are a dynamic lyrical and musical duo!