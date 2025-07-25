Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell’s death ruled suicide by NYC Medical Examiner’s office

Acute intoxication is what claimed the life of the Food Network star

Anne Burrell
Anne Burrell NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Burrell died on June 17 at the age of 55. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By JoJo

An update on the death of celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell, who died in June.

Her cause of death has been revealed as suicide. The New York City Medical Examiner’s office listed acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.

Suicide makes Chef Anne Burrell’s death even more sad.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by either dialing or texting 988, or by visiting the website www.988lifeline.org

Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death: Chef Died By Suicide, ME Says

Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell FILE PHOTO: Anne Burrell attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025 in New York City. Her cause of death has been released. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Burrell died on June 17 at the age of 55. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!