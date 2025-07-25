Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell’s death ruled suicide by NYC Medical Examiner’s office

An update on the death of celebrity chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell, who died in June.
Her cause of death has been revealed as suicide. The New York City Medical Examiner’s office listed acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.
Suicide makes Chef Anne Burrell’s death even more sad.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by either dialing or texting 988, or by visiting the website www.988lifeline.org
Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death: Chef Died By Suicide, ME Says