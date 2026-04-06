Central Florida community events the week of April 6, 2026
Find out what’s happening across Central Florida
ByJoJo
On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.
The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.
I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.
If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.
Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.
Rally at the Florida State Capitol April 20, 2026, free bus transportation
Florida lawmakers have scheduled a special session on April 20–24 to take up an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting process.
This effort threatens to dilute the political power of our communities and undermine fair representation and it’s part of a broader national push. At the urging of Donald Trump, states are revisiting congressional maps outside of the normal census cycle to gain partisan advantage ahead of the 2026 elections. Texas and Ohio have already moved forward, and Florida is now at the center of this effort.
Right now, there are no maps publicly available and the timeline remains unclear. But what is clear is this: decisions that impact our communities cannot happen behind closed doors.
We are mobilizing to Tallahassee on Monday, April 20, and we want you with us. We are organizing a free trip to the Capitol, including transportation, breakfast, and lunch, so our community can show up together and demand fair maps.
What the day will look like:
Rally at the Capitol calling on lawmakers to abandon mid-decade redistricting. Click HERE to register.
Community shadow hearing on the Florida Voting Rights Act (with an opportunity for you to speak). Click HERE to register.
Opportunities to provide public comment if permitted by the House or Senate Redistricting Committees
Virtual Florida Black Political Empowerment Call Focused on Redistricting, Featuring Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr. Click HERE to register.
To make it accessible, we are providing:
Free bus transportation from Central and North Florida with pickups in Orlando, Kissimmee and Jacksonville.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy