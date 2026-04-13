Central Florida Community Events week of April 13, 2026 Find out what’s going on around Central Florida

Go Fund Me for Shantell

On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.

The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.

I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.

If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.

Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.

Here’s the GoFundMe link:

Fundraiser by shantell williams : Strength and Care for Shantell’s Recovery

Rally at the Florida State Capitol April 20, 2026, free bus transportation

Equal Ground logo

Florida lawmakers have scheduled a special session on April 20–24 to take up an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting process.

This effort threatens to dilute the political power of our communities and undermine fair representation and it’s part of a broader national push. At the urging of Donald Trump, states are revisiting congressional maps outside of the normal census cycle to gain partisan advantage ahead of the 2026 elections. Texas and Ohio have already moved forward, and Florida is now at the center of this effort.

Right now, there are no maps publicly available and the timeline remains unclear. But what is clear is this: decisions that impact our communities cannot happen behind closed doors.

We are mobilizing to Tallahassee on Monday, April 20, and we want you with us. We are organizing a free trip to the Capitol, including transportation, breakfast, and lunch, so our community can show up together and demand fair maps.

What the day will look like:

Rally at the Capitol calling on lawmakers to abandon mid-decade redistricting. Click HERE to register.

Community shadow hearing on the Florida Voting Rights Act (with an opportunity for you to speak). Click HERE to register.

Opportunities to provide public comment if permitted by the House or Senate Redistricting Committees

Virtual Florida Black Political Empowerment Call Focused on Redistricting, Featuring Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr. Click HERE to register.

To make it accessible, we are providing:

Free bus transportation from Central and North Florida with pickups in Orlando, Kissimmee and Jacksonville.

Early morning departure and same-day return

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for all participants

To register for bus transportation, click here: We Draw the Lines: No Partisan Maps Mobilization

Central Florida Diaper Bank Distribution dates and locations (for Orange County residents)

Diaper Bank distribution 2026

Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida Redistricting Townhall with Angie Nixon, Tues, Apr 14, 2026, 6:00pm to 7:30pm-6408 Jennings Rd., Orlando

Redistricting Townhall with Angie Nixon

Asthma Warriors Monthly Support Group Meetup, Thur, Apr 16, 2026, 6pm ET on Zoom

Asthma Warriors Meet Up

Meet the Candidates Thurs, Apr 16, 2026, 7pm to 10pm, Dorie Miller Memorial Post 331 American Legion-4325 Fairmont St., Orlando

Meet the Candidates Apr 16, 2026

LUNG FORCE Brevard County Run/Walk to benefit the American Lung Association, Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 8am, Suntree Elementary School-900 Jordan Blass Dr., Melbourne (Hosted by Star 94.5’s JoJo)

LUNGFORCE BREVARD COUNTY APR 18, 2026

Healthy Start Annual Baby Shower “Ohana Means Family,” Apr 18, 2026, 10am to 3pm, Majestic Life Church-821 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando

Health Start Baby Shower Apr 18, 2026

Youth Networking Expo Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 2pm to 4pm, Barnett Park-4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando

Youth Networking Expo Feb 28, 2026

Casino Night For a Cause, Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 6:30pm to 10:00pm, The Regal-2702 S. French Ave., Sanford

Casino Night Apr 18, 2026

Maternal Wellness Fair with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Sat, April 18, 2026, Westside Community Center-919 S. Persimmon Ave., Sanford

Zetas Maternal Wellness Fair Apr 18, 2026

Legal Matters Live! April 21, 2026, 10am to 12pm, Englewood Neighborhood Center-6123 La Costa Dr., Orlando

Legal Matters Live April 21, 2026

Denim & Bling Party with a Purpose Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to benefit Harbor House of Central Florida, Sat, April 25, 2026, 5:30pm to 10:00pm, Lakeside Reception Hall-4005 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (Music provided by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium)

Sigma Gamma Rho Denim & Bling Party Apr 25, 2026

Legal Matters Live April 28, 2026, 12pm-2pm, Renaissance Senior Center-3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando

Legal Matters Live Apr 28, 2026

National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, Sister-to-Sister Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026

Sister-to-Sister Scholarship 2026

National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, High School Senior Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026

High School Senior Scholarship

Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival, Apr 24-25, 2026-600 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland www.wattsjazzfest.com

Thin Man Watts Jazz Fest 2026

The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am to 1pm, The Women’s History and Cultural Center-341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026

Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch May 2, 2026, 10:30am, Lake Mary Community Center-140 E. Wilbur Ave., Lake Mary

Bereaved Mother's Day Brunch

Nurses Week Brunch & Fashion Show, Friday, May 8, 2026, 12:30pm to 2:30pm, Westgate Lakes Resort and Spas-9500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando

Nurses week brunch & fashion show May 8, 2026

Odessa Chambliss Faith & Fellowship Luncheon “A Family Affair” Sat, May 9, 2026, 10am, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Dr., Orlando

Faith & Fellowship Luncheon May 9, 2026

Healthy Skin Festival, May 15, 2026, 6pm to 8pm, Chisholm Community Center-Deland

Healthy Skin Festival May 15, 2026

Juneteenth Block Party Sanford, June 20, 2026, 4pm to 9pm

Juneteenth Block Party Sanford June 20, 2026

2026 Florida Asthma Coalition Summit, July 24, 2026, 8:30am-4:30pm, Lakeland Regional Health Hollis Cancer Center

To register visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FAC26Reg

(Star 94.5’s JoJo-guest speaker)

Florida Asthma Coalition Summit July 24, 2026

The BELAC Foundation Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk, Saturday, July 25, 2026, 8am, Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake-Orlando

BELAC 5k July 25, 2026

Awaken Your Hips Free Workshop Friday, July 31, 2026, 6pm, DeLand Chisholm Center-520 S. Clara Ave., DeLand

Awaken Your Hips Workshop July 2026