Central Florida Community Events week of April 13, 2026
Find out what’s going on around Central Florida
ByJoJo
On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.
The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.
I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.
If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.
Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.
Rally at the Florida State Capitol April 20, 2026, free bus transportation
Florida lawmakers have scheduled a special session on April 20–24 to take up an unprecedented mid-decade redistricting process.
This effort threatens to dilute the political power of our communities and undermine fair representation and it’s part of a broader national push. At the urging of Donald Trump, states are revisiting congressional maps outside of the normal census cycle to gain partisan advantage ahead of the 2026 elections. Texas and Ohio have already moved forward, and Florida is now at the center of this effort.
Right now, there are no maps publicly available and the timeline remains unclear. But what is clear is this: decisions that impact our communities cannot happen behind closed doors.
We are mobilizing to Tallahassee on Monday, April 20, and we want you with us. We are organizing a free trip to the Capitol, including transportation, breakfast, and lunch, so our community can show up together and demand fair maps.
What the day will look like:
Rally at the Capitol calling on lawmakers to abandon mid-decade redistricting. Click HERE to register.
Community shadow hearing on the Florida Voting Rights Act (with an opportunity for you to speak). Click HERE to register.
Opportunities to provide public comment if permitted by the House or Senate Redistricting Committees
Virtual Florida Black Political Empowerment Call Focused on Redistricting, Featuring Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr. Click HERE to register.
To make it accessible, we are providing:
Free bus transportation from Central and North Florida with pickups in Orlando, Kissimmee and Jacksonville.
Central Florida Diaper Bank Distribution dates and locations (for Orange County residents)
Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida Redistricting Townhall with Angie Nixon, Tues, Apr 14, 2026, 6:00pm to 7:30pm-6408 Jennings Rd., Orlando
Asthma Warriors Monthly Support Group Meetup, Thur, Apr 16, 2026, 6pm ET on Zoom
Meet the Candidates Thurs, Apr 16, 2026, 7pm to 10pm, Dorie Miller Memorial Post 331 American Legion-4325 Fairmont St., Orlando
LUNG FORCE Brevard County Run/Walk to benefit the American Lung Association, Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 8am, Suntree Elementary School-900 Jordan Blass Dr., Melbourne (Hosted by Star 94.5’s JoJo)
Healthy Start Annual Baby Shower “Ohana Means Family,” Apr 18, 2026, 10am to 3pm, Majestic Life Church-821 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando
Youth Networking Expo Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 2pm to 4pm, Barnett Park-4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando
Casino Night For a Cause, Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 6:30pm to 10:00pm, The Regal-2702 S. French Ave., Sanford
Maternal Wellness Fair with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Sat, April 18, 2026, Westside Community Center-919 S. Persimmon Ave., Sanford
Legal Matters Live! April 21, 2026, 10am to 12pm, Englewood Neighborhood Center-6123 La Costa Dr., Orlando
Denim & Bling Party with a Purpose Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to benefit Harbor House of Central Florida, Sat, April 25, 2026, 5:30pm to 10:00pm, Lakeside Reception Hall-4005 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (Music provided by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium)
Legal Matters Live April 28, 2026, 12pm-2pm, Renaissance Senior Center-3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, Sister-to-Sister Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026
National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, High School Senior Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026
Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival, Apr 24-25, 2026-600 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland www.wattsjazzfest.com
The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am to 1pm, The Women’s History and Cultural Center-341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch May 2, 2026, 10:30am, Lake Mary Community Center-140 E. Wilbur Ave., Lake Mary
Nurses Week Brunch & Fashion Show, Friday, May 8, 2026, 12:30pm to 2:30pm, Westgate Lakes Resort and Spas-9500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando
Odessa Chambliss Faith & Fellowship Luncheon “A Family Affair” Sat, May 9, 2026, 10am, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Dr., Orlando
Healthy Skin Festival, May 15, 2026, 6pm to 8pm, Chisholm Community Center-Deland
Juneteenth Block Party Sanford, June 20, 2026, 4pm to 9pm
2026 Florida Asthma Coalition Summit, July 24, 2026, 8:30am-4:30pm, Lakeland Regional Health Hollis Cancer Center
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy