Central Florida Community Events the Week of March 23, 2026 Find out what’s up around our area

Community Events with JoJo

Go Fund Me for Shantell

On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.

The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.

I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.

If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.

Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.

Here’s the GoFundMe link:

Fundraiser by shantell williams : Strength and Care for Shantell’s Recovery





Creative Futures Program with Urban Fest 360 and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

Creative Futures Youth Program

League of Women Voters Seminole County March meeting, Mar 26, 2026, 1130am-1:00pm, Embassy Suites-215 Shorecrest Dr., Altamonte Springs

League of Women Voters Seminole County

ALL IN: A Conversation with B-CU Leadership Thurs, Mar 26, 2026, 8pm

ALL IN Conversation with BCU Leadership Mar 26, 2026

Senior Connection Prom: An Enchanted Garden, Fri, Mar 27, 6:30pm, James R. Smith Center-1723 Bruton Blvd., Orlando (Age 55+)

Adult Senior Prom Mar 27, 2026

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Easter Egg Hunt & Fashion Extravaganza, Sat, Apr 4, 2026, 12pm-4pm, Spring Hill Park-903 S. Thompson St., DeLand

Ques Easter Egg Hunt & Fashion Extravaganza Sat, Apr 4, 2026

April Pool Cool, Sat April 4, 2026, 12pm-4pm Dover Shores Pool-1400 Gaston Foster Rd., Orlando

April Cool Pool event April 4, 2026

Evans High School Trojans Community Event Sat, Mar 28, 8am-12pm-4949 Silver Star Rd., Orlando

Evans High Trojans Community Event mar 28, 2026

Orange County Democratic Black Caucus Membership Meeting Mar 28, 2026, 10am-12pm-710 S. Tampa Ave., Orlando

On behalf of the Orange County Black Caucus, you are cordially invited to attend our upcoming Membership Meeting.

This gathering is an important opportunity for us to come together as a community to discuss the issues that matter most, align on our shared priorities, and continue building collective power to advance equity, representation, and opportunity across Orange County.

Meeting Details: Date: March 28thTime:1000am-1200pm Location: 710 S Tampa Ave, Orlando, Fl 32805

During this meeting, we will:

Your voice and participation are essential to the work we do. Together, we can continue to uplift our community and ensure that our concerns are heard and addressed at every level of government.

We encourage you to invite others who are interested in becoming members and contributing to this important mission.

We look forward to seeing you there.

In solidarity, Sonya Stevenson, President-Orange County Black Caucus

407 797-4678

Orange County Democratic Black Caucus Logo

Touched By Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Event, Sat, Mar 28, Lake Eola Park-Orlando (Music curated by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium)

Touched by Type 1 Mar 28, 2026

Center for Multicultural Wellness and Prevention StrongHer Women’s Wellness Brunch, Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 12pm-3pm, 5421 Diplomat Circle, Orlando

StrongHer Women's Wellness Brunch Mar 28, 2026

Let’s Spill the Tea “Making Memories with Your Tween” Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 1pm-3pm, CB Bistro Jazz Club-2295 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando

Let's Spill the Tea Mar 28, 2026

Let’s Spill the Tea Sip and Share Saturdays “Keepin’ My Peace” Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 6pm-8pm, CB Bistro-2295 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando

Keepin' My Peace Mar 28, 2026

Youth Networking Expo Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 2pm-4pm, Barnett Park-4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando

Youth Networking Expo Feb 28, 2026

National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter Women’s History Recognition Dinner, Sun, Mar 29, 2026, 4pm, BCU Center for Civic Engagement-740 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

Women's history Recognition Dinner Mar 29, 2026

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Casino Royale Designer Bag Bingo Sat, Apr 4, 2026, 12pm, Bethune Cookman President’s Hall

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Designer Bag Bingo Apr 4, 2026

Macedonia Health & Wellness Fair, Sat, Apr 11, 2026, 10am-1pm, 412 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville

Macedonia Health Fair Apr 11. 2026 Eatonville

LUNG FORCE Run/Walk Brevard County, Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 8am, Suntree Elementary-900 Jordan Blass Dr, Melbourne (Hosted by Star 94.5’s JoJo O’Neal)

LUNGFORCE BREVARD COUNTY APR 18, 2026

Healthy Start Annual Baby Shower “Ohana Means Family” Apr 18, 2026, 10am-3pm, Majestic Life Church-821 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando

Health Start Baby Shower Apr 18, 2026

National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter Sister-to-Sister Scholarship application deadline Apr 24, 2026

Sister-to-Sister Scholarship 2026

National Hookup of Black Women High School Senior Scholarship application deadline Apr 24, 2026

High School Senior Scholarship

Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival, Apr 24 & 25, 2026-600 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland

Thin Man Watts Jazz Fest 2026

The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am-1pm, Women’s History and Cultural Center-341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026

Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch May 2, 2026, 10:30am, Lake Mary Community Center-140 E. Wilbur Ave., Lake Mary

Bereaved Mother's Day Brunch









Nurses Week Brunch & Fashion Show, Fri, May 8, 2026, 12L30pm-2:30pm, Westgate Lakes Resort and Spas-9500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando

Nurses week brunch & fashion show May 8, 2026









Odessa Chambliss Faith & Fellowship Luncheon-A Family Affair Sat, May 9, 2026, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Drive., Orlando

Faith & Fellowship Luncheon May 9, 2026





Healthy Skin Festival, May 15, 2026, 6pm-8pm, Chisholm Community Center-DeLand

Healthy Skin Festival May 15, 2026

Dancehall Fit Classes Online 2026