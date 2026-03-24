Central Florida Community Events the Week of March 23, 2026
Find out what’s up around our area
ByJoJo
On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.
The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.
I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.
If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.
Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.
Creative Futures Program with Urban Fest 360 and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida
League of Women Voters Seminole County March meeting, Mar 26, 2026, 1130am-1:00pm, Embassy Suites-215 Shorecrest Dr., Altamonte Springs
ALL IN: A Conversation with B-CU Leadership Thurs, Mar 26, 2026, 8pm
Senior Connection Prom: An Enchanted Garden, Fri, Mar 27, 6:30pm, James R. Smith Center-1723 Bruton Blvd., Orlando (Age 55+)
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Easter Egg Hunt & Fashion Extravaganza, Sat, Apr 4, 2026, 12pm-4pm, Spring Hill Park-903 S. Thompson St., DeLand
April Pool Cool, Sat April 4, 2026, 12pm-4pm Dover Shores Pool-1400 Gaston Foster Rd., Orlando
Evans High School Trojans Community Event Sat, Mar 28, 8am-12pm-4949 Silver Star Rd., Orlando
Orange County Democratic Black Caucus Membership Meeting Mar 28, 2026, 10am-12pm-710 S. Tampa Ave., Orlando
On behalf of the Orange County Black Caucus, you are cordially invited to attend our upcoming Membership Meeting.
This gathering is an important opportunity for us to come together as a community to discuss the issues that matter most, align on our shared priorities, and continue building collective power to advance equity, representation, and opportunity across Orange County.
Meeting Details: Date: March 28thTime:1000am-1200pm Location: 710 S Tampa Ave, Orlando, Fl 32805
During this meeting, we will:
Your voice and participation are essential to the work we do. Together, we can continue to uplift our community and ensure that our concerns are heard and addressed at every level of government.
We encourage you to invite others who are interested in becoming members and contributing to this important mission.
We look forward to seeing you there.
In solidarity, Sonya Stevenson, President-Orange County Black Caucus
407 797-4678
Touched By Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Event, Sat, Mar 28, Lake Eola Park-Orlando (Music curated by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium)
Center for Multicultural Wellness and Prevention StrongHer Women’s Wellness Brunch, Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 12pm-3pm, 5421 Diplomat Circle, Orlando
Let’s Spill the Tea “Making Memories with Your Tween” Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 1pm-3pm, CB Bistro Jazz Club-2295 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando
Let’s Spill the Tea Sip and Share Saturdays “Keepin’ My Peace” Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 6pm-8pm, CB Bistro-2295 S. Hiawassee Rd., Orlando
Youth Networking Expo Sat, Mar 28, 2026, 2pm-4pm, Barnett Park-4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando
National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter Women’s History Recognition Dinner, Sun, Mar 29, 2026, 4pm, BCU Center for Civic Engagement-740 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Casino Royale Designer Bag Bingo Sat, Apr 4, 2026, 12pm, Bethune Cookman President’s Hall
Macedonia Health & Wellness Fair, Sat, Apr 11, 2026, 10am-1pm, 412 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville
LUNG FORCE Run/Walk Brevard County, Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 8am, Suntree Elementary-900 Jordan Blass Dr, Melbourne (Hosted by Star 94.5’s JoJo O’Neal)
Healthy Start Annual Baby Shower “Ohana Means Family” Apr 18, 2026, 10am-3pm, Majestic Life Church-821 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando
National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter Sister-to-Sister Scholarship application deadline Apr 24, 2026
National Hookup of Black Women High School Senior Scholarship application deadline Apr 24, 2026
Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival, Apr 24 & 25, 2026-600 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland
The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am-1pm, Women’s History and Cultural Center-341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch May 2, 2026, 10:30am, Lake Mary Community Center-140 E. Wilbur Ave., Lake Mary
Nurses Week Brunch & Fashion Show, Fri, May 8, 2026, 12L30pm-2:30pm, Westgate Lakes Resort and Spas-9500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando
Odessa Chambliss Faith & Fellowship Luncheon-A Family Affair Sat, May 9, 2026, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Drive., Orlando
Healthy Skin Festival, May 15, 2026, 6pm-8pm, Chisholm Community Center-DeLand
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy