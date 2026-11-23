Pet Alliance National Adopt a Senior Pet Month 2026
WOTG!! Women on the Go
Thanksgiving Celebration DeLand, Nov 24, 2026
DeLand Vice Mayor Jessica Davis Swearing-in Ceremony Nov 17, 2026, 7pm Deland City Hall-120 S. Florida Ave.
Youth Cycle Club 2026
UNCF Walk Run for Education, Nov 14, 2026, Blue Jacket Park-2501 General Rees Ave., Orlando
Community Health & Wellness Fair Sat, Nov 14, 2026, 10am to 2pm at The Bell Center-1010 Lincoln Ave., Mt. Dora, FL
Asthma Warriors Benefit Gala Sat, Nov 14, 2026, 5:30pm, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Dr. Orlando
To purchase tickets/vendor tables/sponsorships visit:
Benefit Gala — Asthma Warriors