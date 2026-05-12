Conan O'Brien to return as Oscars host for third consecutive year

Conan O'Brien will be reprising his hosting duties at the Oscars next year.

At Disney Upfront 2026 on Tuesday, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts announced that the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian will return for the 99th Oscars.

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show's executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. Joining them are Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will return as producers for the third time.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor in a press release. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

O'Brien made his Oscars hosting debut in 2025. He came back for the 98th Oscars this year, where he received positive reviews.

In a press release, Kapoor and Mullan said working with O'Brien for a third year is "really special."

"He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” they said. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

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