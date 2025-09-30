Congratulations! Comedian Earthquake marries Rashida Miller

It was a star-studded wedding

Nathaniel Martin Stroman, better known as the comedian Earthquake, poses for photos on the blue carpet before the 2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Aug. 9, 2014. Steve Harvey hosted the awards which included 12 categories such as Best High School Coach, Best Church Choir, Best Soul Food Place and Best Barber Shop. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL
By JoJo

Congratulations are in order for comedian/entrepreneur, Earthquake (Nathaniel Stroman), and his new bride Rashida Miller.

The two met at one of Earthquake’s comedy performances 14 years ago. Although it took a few years for them to eventually find their way to each other as a couple, they have now officially tied the knot.

Several celebrities were on hand for the celebration including, DL Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, and more.

Johnny Gill sang at the affair, and even Bobby Brown jumped on the mic for a performance of “My Prerogative!”

Read more on the details of Quake and Rashida’s wedding:

Bridal Bliss: Inside Earthquake And Rashida Miller’s Star-Studded Wedding | Essence

Earthquake and Rashida Miller (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Chelsea at )

