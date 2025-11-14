The Eddie Murphy documentary “Being Eddie” now streaming on Netflix
It started off as a stand-up film
ByJoJo
What started off as a film documenting his return to standup comedy evolved into a full-fledged documentary about his life and comedy journey.
Eddie Murphy’s “Being Eddie” premiered on Netflix Wednesday, Nov 12.
The film features several of his fellow comedians sharing how he influenced them and helped shape their love of comedy. From Arsenio Hall to Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis-Ross, and others.
Eddie Murphy is celebrating his 50th year in show business. What an amazing career!
