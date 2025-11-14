The Eddie Murphy documentary “Being Eddie” now streaming on Netflix

It started off as a stand-up film

Eddie Murphy
Through the years SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE - Season 6, November 15, 1980 - April 11, 1981 - Pictured: Eddie Murphy - Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
By JoJo

What started off as a film documenting his return to standup comedy evolved into a full-fledged documentary about his life and comedy journey.

Eddie Murphy’s “Being Eddie” premiered on Netflix Wednesday, Nov 12.

The film features several of his fellow comedians sharing how he influenced them and helped shape their love of comedy. From Arsenio Hall to Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis-Ross, and others.

Eddie Murphy is celebrating his 50th year in show business. What an amazing career!

I hear it’s a must-watch.

Watch Being Eddie | Netflix Official Site

Eddie Murphy

Through the years SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE - Season 6, November 15, 1980 - April 11, 1981 - Pictured: Eddie Murphy - Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Comedians In Cars w. Jerry Seinfeld & Eddie Murphy ‑ LA Tastemaker BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: Eddie Murphy speaks onstage during the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills City. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!