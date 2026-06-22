Ella Langley announces more dates on her Dandelion Tour

The second leg of the tour starts August 20th and runs through October 31st.

Ella Langley's new album Dandelion
By Jimmy Larrabee

Ella Langley just announced the second leg of her Dandelion Tour. This leg of the tour begins on August 20th in Green Bay, WI, and includes stops in Athens, GA, Columbus, OH, and Jacksonville, FL, before concluding in Saint Paul, MN, on October 31st.

Joining Ella at various stops on this tour are Ernest, Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth, and Gabriella Rose.

Get all the details and how to buy tickets at EllaLangley.com

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