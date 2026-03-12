Flying taxis headed our way Kinda like The Jetsons!

I’m having flashbacks of The Jetson’s cartoon where flying cars take over the skyways! LOL!

The Florida Department of Transportation has been working to build infrastructure to accommodate flying taxis, with a goal to start commercial services for passengers at the end of this year.

Almost like an Uber or Lyft ride, except you’ll be sitting up in the air instead of on the roadways.

Personally, I think I’ll wait until they work all the bugs out before I take flight.

Would you be willing to try an Air Taxi?

