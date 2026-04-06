These gas prices are getting outrageous. I went to fill up my car with gas that usually takes around $40 and look below to see what I ended up paying! Might need to take my bicycle out of the storage lol
Gas Prices in Central Florida hit a 20-Year high over this past Easter weekend.
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