Gas Prices in Central Florida hit a 20-Year high over this past Easter weekend.

Gas hurdles over $4 a gallon in Central Florida A Wawa gas station in Orlando sells a gallon of regular gas for $4.29 on March 30. (WFTV staff)
By DJ Millennium

These gas prices are getting outrageous. I went to fill up my car with gas that usually takes around $40 and look below to see what I ended up paying! Might need to take my bicycle out of the storage lol

Gas Prices

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy