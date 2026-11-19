Erica Campbell one half of the gospel superstar duo, “Mary Mary” is reportedly being stalked by a woman who’s claiming she’s her wife!
A 32-year-old woman named Maria has been on the doorstep of Erica’s L.A. home and allegedly even threatened Erica’s husband, Warryn!
A temporary restraining order has been granted, but what good is a piece of paper to a person who appears to be mentally unstable?
Praying for Erice and her family’s safety.
Read the full story: Mary Mary singer Erica Campbell pleads for protection from woman claiming to be her wife