Gospel singer Erica Campbell of “Mary Mary” stalked by a woman who claims she’s her wife A temporary restraining order has been issued

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Erica Campbell attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

PHOTOS: Best looks from the BET Awards 2019

Erica Campbell one half of the gospel superstar duo, “Mary Mary” is reportedly being stalked by a woman who’s claiming she’s her wife!

A 32-year-old woman named Maria has been on the doorstep of Erica’s L.A. home and allegedly even threatened Erica’s husband, Warryn!

A temporary restraining order has been granted, but what good is a piece of paper to a person who appears to be mentally unstable?

Praying for Erice and her family’s safety.

Read the full story: Mary Mary singer Erica Campbell pleads for protection from woman claiming to be her wife

2026 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Erica Campbell attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)