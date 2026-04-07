Happy 407 Day!!

#407Day Show your Orlando pride on #407Day while enjoying local events, specials (City of Orlando)
By DJ Millennium

Happy 407 Day, Fam!! For me, I’m not from here originally but have adopted Orlando as my 2nd home as I have stayed here for a couple years now. I love all the things that the city Beautiful has to offer! Name some of the things you love about Orlando below.

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy