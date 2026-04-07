Happy 407 Day, Fam!! For me, I’m not from here originally but have adopted Orlando as my 2nd home as I have stayed here for a couple years now. I love all the things that the city Beautiful has to offer! Name some of the things you love about Orlando below.
Happy 407 Day!!
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
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