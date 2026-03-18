Happy Birthday to Queen Latifah!!

Grammy Awards red carpet
68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By DJ Millennium

Happy 56th Birthday to Queen Latifah!! From rapper to actress, Queen Latifah is the epitome of black excellence! Check out one of my favorite songs from her below.

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

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