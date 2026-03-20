Happy Birthday to one of my favorite directors, Spike Lee! He turns 69 today. Some of my favorite Spike movies are School Daze, Crooklyn, and Do the Right Thing. What are some of your favorite movies from Spike Lee?
Happy Birthday to Spike Lee!
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