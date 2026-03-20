Happy Birthday to Spike Lee!

Spike Lee on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By DJ Millennium

Happy Birthday to one of my favorite directors, Spike Lee! He turns 69 today. Some of my favorite Spike movies are School Daze, Crooklyn, and Do the Right Thing. What are some of your favorite movies from Spike Lee?

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

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