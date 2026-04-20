Happy Heavenly Birthday to Luther Vandross!

The Luther Vandross documentary is still on the way American Soul and R&B singer Luther Vandross performs onstage at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 1984. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
By DJ Millennium

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Luther Vandross! One of my favorite singers of all time, and someone I wish I could have seen perform live. My favorite song from Luther is below.

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

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