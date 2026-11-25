Historic flooding in Seminole County as the St. John’s River continues to rise Check for sandbag locations

Sanford neighborhood flooded as St. Johns River rises, forcing residents to use boats

The St. John’s River is seeing historic flooding. Some neighborhoods are completed flooded out with residents using boats.

Seminole County has opened comfort and commodity stations in Geneva. Supplies include water, muck-out kits, meals, tarps, and sandbags.

Two more distribution points are open at North Branch Library in Sanford and Seminole Community Church near St. Johns River Estates.

Read the full story and find out where to get sandbags:

St. Johns River flooding hits 500 homes in Seminole County - WFTV

Sanford uses pumps, barriers as St. Johns River flooding threatens roads, businesses