In-studio with JoJo this week! Win tickets to see Gladys Knight in the 1pm hour

Hey Family, it’s JoJo! Handing out the tickets this week for legendary Gladys Knight!
The Empress of Soul arrives at the Hard Rock Live Apr 4th!
Catch me in 1pm hour this week for your chance to win!
Hey Family, it’s JoJo! Handing out the tickets this week for legendary Gladys Knight!
The Empress of Soul arrives at the Hard Rock Live Apr 4th!
Catch me in 1pm hour this week for your chance to win!
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