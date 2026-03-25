In-studio with JoJo this week! Win tickets to see Gladys Knight in the 1pm hour

I love giving away the prizes!

In-studio prize giveaway with JoJo Win Gladys Knight tickets all week in the 1pm hour with JoJo (Star945)
By JoJo

Hey Family, it’s JoJo! Handing out the tickets this week for legendary Gladys Knight!

The Empress of Soul arrives at the Hard Rock Live Apr 4th!

Catch me in 1pm hour this week for your chance to win!

Gladys Knight

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    1-844-945-2945

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