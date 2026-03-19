It’s NCAA March Madness Time!!

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 18: A detailed view of a "March Madness" logo is seen on a basketball before the Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 18, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It’s that time of the year!! How many brackets have you filled out this year? I did 3, and I think all 3 of them have already been busted lol. Good Luck to you on your brackets and enjoy the games!