Janet Jackson recently showed off her new ‘thin-thin’ body transformation (look)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM)

The legendary singer, performer, entertainer Janet Jackson recently took to Instagram and posted a pic of her during a British GQ event in London. Her followers couldn’t help but notice her dramatic weight loss transformation.

Janet looks snatched and skinny in the pic.

Of course, some were wondering if Ms. Janet turned to Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug for her slimdown.

Regardless, I say Janet Jackson looks incredible! The 58-year-old entertainer’s clock appears to be rolling backwards, and as long as she’s healthy and happy she should be living her BEST life!

