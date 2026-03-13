Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker divorce is Final.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have resolved their divorce, reaching a comprehensive settlement that was filed with the court on March 11, according to TMZ. This agreement concludes a legal battle that had escalated over the past few months.The settlement includes provisions for child support and a structured parenting plan for their two children. A judge has instructed both parties to submit the finalized settlement documents within the next week.Burruss initiated the divorce on November 21, 2025, ending their more than ten-year marriage.

In an Amazon Live stream, she acknowledged that the decision to separate was not sudden, remarking that the split “had been brewing for a while.”The custody claims significantly heightened the conflict. Although Burruss initially sought a joint custody arrangement, she shifted her stance to pursue sole custody when Tucker sought primary custody of their children, Ace and Blaze. Tucker argued that Burruss’s work commitments kept her in New York for long periods, positioning him as the main caregiver at their home in Georgia. Burruss, however, rebutted this narrative, asserting her active role as the children’s primary caregiver, with the help of a nanny. She also accused Tucker of residing in her guest house without contributing financially to the property or the household where the children lived. In response, Tucker claimed he moved to the guest house due to Burruss effectively pushing him out of their main residence. He had also filed a request for spousal support during his initial court filing.

Looking forward, Burruss expressed her hope for a cooperative relationship. During a January 5 Amazon Live Q&A, she stated, “I hope we get to be friends… people get on your nerves, and you start seeing them differently. So, I’m hoping we can get through this unscathed.”

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