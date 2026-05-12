Latest American Idol winner crowned

Season 24 wraps up

Hannah Harper American Idol winner 2026 MCCULLOUGH (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)
By JoJo

Shout out to Hannah Harper!!!

She is the winner of season 24 of American Idol!

(Mind-blowing to me that it’s been 24 seasons!!

American Idol is still going strong, changing people’s lives, fulfilling their musical dreams, and creating big opportunities for their future!

Congratulations to Hannah and all the season 24 contestants!

American Idol winner reacts to finale results

RYAN SEACREST, KEYLA RICHARDSON, CHRIS TUNGSETH, BRADEN RUMFELT, HANNAH HARPER, JORDAN MCCULLOUGH 'American Idol' backdrop. (Disney/Eric McCandless) (Eric McCandless/Disney)
Hannah Harper American Idol winner 2026 MCCULLOUGH (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)
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