Make It Rain! Pole Dancing Accident Flood 2 Apartments in Houston

Dancer falls: A dancer fell from a stripper's pole at a South Florida adult entertainment club. (Allan Swart/iStock )
By Shawn Knight

When they say ‘make it rain’ Asha Gilbert took it literally as she was practicing her pole dancing in her Houston apartment when things too an unfortunate turn.

Her pole wasn’t properly secured which caused it to come loose from the ceiling just (3) days after having it installed causing it to hit a fire sprinkler which caused damage to her furniture.

Not only that it cause flooding damage to (2) apartments and since then it has caused her to move from her apartment to another unit.

Needless to say she will not be doing any pole dancing in her home anymore.

Cue Mayhem from Allstate...

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.

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