Marlon Jackson, from the iconic Jackson 5 has revealed that he has stage 4 prostate cancer according to TMZ.

During an appearance on the Farah Shammas Podcast he stated that he had cancer for 4 years (22:38 mark) he assured that he is fine, taking treatments and changing his eating habits.

While I am praying that Marlon continues to heal it serves as a reminder to take our health seriously as we get into the holiday season. Sometimes we tend to take care of everyone else instead of taking time for ourselves.

Make sure you set an appointment with your doctor or primary care physician and get a prostate screening, learn your family history, and most important pay attention to what your body is telling you.