Miley Cyrus has very ‘special plans’ to honor ‘Hannah Montana’ for the 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus appears at World of Disney NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Miley Cyrus, who plays the Disney character Hannah Montana, poses with the "Hannah Montana 2" CD and "Hannah Montana: Pop Star Profile" DVD at the World of Disney store on June 21, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Tory

Miley Cyrus is trying to give fans “The Best of Both Worlds” in 2026! According to Miley Cyrus, she’s working on a way to honor the beloved Disney character.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Miley revealed that she’s got plans. “A lot of my time right now is being spent on how I can honor Hannah. It’s such a special celebration for us all.”

The beloved Disney show ‘Hannah Montana’ aired from Mar. 24, 2006 to Jan. 16, 2011 starring Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, and more.

