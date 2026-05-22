Minneapolis Hosts 5 Day Celebration in Honor of Prince During Black Music Month

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Musician Prince performs onstage during the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

April 21st, 2016 will be the day music changed forever as Prince Rogers Nelson passed away in his Paisley Park studio compound from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

To honor the music legend his hometown of Minneapolis Minnesota, will host a 5-day festival celebration around Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis commemorating the 10th year anniversary of his passing and party like it’s 1999 during Black Music Month!

The event will take place June 3rd - 7th featuring some of the biggest names in music:

Reunions of Prince’s bands The Revolution and the New Power Generation

Chaka Khan

Tevin Campbell

Morris Day

Miguel

Tevin Campbell

Bootsy Collins, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will host a panel discussion and will also feature unreleased music presentations, concert footage, and block party near the Prince mural.

Long live the musical icon....PRINCE!