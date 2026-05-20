Missing child in Orange County

Law enforcement in Orange County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy named Shawn Glenn.
He was last seen on Monday in Orange County.
Public urged to help find missing boy, 12, in Orlando - WFTV
Law enforcement in Orange County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy named Shawn Glenn.
He was last seen on Monday in Orange County.
Public urged to help find missing boy, 12, in Orlando - WFTV
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!