New trailer for Questlove’s Earth, Wind, & Fire documentary released Several celebs featured

Questlove’s documentary about the legendary R&B/soul/funk group Earth, Wind, and Fire was released this week.

The film explores their musical journey and spiritual meaning behind their message and music.

Several celebs being featured in the documentary including Barack & Michelle Obama, Lionel Ricjie, Stevie Wonder, and more.

The film is set to premiere on HBO max June 7, 2026.

I love me some Earth, Wind, & Fire!

Check out the trailer:

Earth, Wind & Fire: File photo. The original band had seven top-10 hits and a No. 1 song during the 1970s and '80s. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Earth, Wind & Fire OAKLAND, CA - JULY 12: (L-R) Singers Ralph Johnson, B. David Whitworth and Phillip Bailey of Earth Wind & Fire perform on Opening Night of the 2054 North American Tour at Oracle Arena on July 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage) (Steve Jennings)