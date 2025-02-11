NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recently surprised his big brother Sterling with a HOF announcement

Welcome to the Hall of Fame Class of 2025

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Press Conference Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sterling Sharpe during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 press conference at the Saenger Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
By JoJo

When I watched this video for the first time, there must’ve been something in my eye! LOL!

Hall of Fame inductee Sterling Sharpe received a surprise welcome from his younger brother Shannon into pro football’s elite club.

Watch as Shannon—who is a 2011 inductee of the Hall of Fame—invited his older brother Sterling over to his house and wearing his NFL HOF gold jacket surprised Sterling with the news that he would be headed for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, too!

A touching moment between the two Sharpe brothers.

Congratulations Sterling!


