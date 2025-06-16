Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their 'Masters of the Universe' ﻿transformations

The live-action Masters of the Universe film is one step closer to coming to the big screen.

Nicholas Galitzine confirmed production on the film has ended in a photo shared to Instagram on Monday. The picture shows him in costume as He-Man. It is taken from behind and is shadowed, with his signature Sword of Power, loincloth, boots and gauntlet on display.

"Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe," Galitzine wrote. "It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man."

The actor said He-Man was "the role of a lifetime" and that he "put everything into it."

"There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work," Galitzine continued in his caption.

Camila Mendes, who portrays Teela in the film, also took to Instagram to commemorate the end of the film's shoot.

"getting to play teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career," Mendes wrote.

She said the week of suspense between her final audition and landing the role "was excruciating to say the least."

"but here i am almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a london girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!!" Mendes wrote.

While Mendes lamented not being able to share more about the experience at this time, she said the carousel of photos she shared "will have to do for now."

The carousel includes selfies with her brand-new red hairstyle and blue-colored contacts. She also included a video of her and Galitzine hugging.

"grateful is an understatement," Mendes said.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.