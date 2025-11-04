'Nobody Wants This' renewed for season 3 at Netflix

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has officially renewed Nobody Wants This for season 3.

The third season of the comedy series will premiere in 2026. It will continue to film in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

Netflix shared a video to social media of Bell telling the cast the renewal news.

"@kristenanniebell surprises the cast of NOBODY WANTS THIS with the news that the show will officially return for season 3!" the post's caption reads.

The show's creator, Erin Foster, said she couldn't be more excited for a third season.

"It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said in a joint statement that they are grateful for another season.

"This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience," they said.

Season 2 finds Joanne and Noah's spark to be "stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together," according to its synopsis. "But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them."

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuted on Oct. 23. It also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.