Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen star in 'The Invite' official trailer

You're invited to watch the official trailer for The Invite.

A24 has shared the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy film from director Olivia Wilde.

The Invite is Wilde's third directorial effort after her films Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling. It is based on director Cesc Gay's Spanish-language film Sentimental. Will McCormack and Rashida Jones wrote its screenplay.

In addition to directing, Wilde stars alongside Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz.

The movie follows married couple Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), who invite their upstairs neighbors Hawk (Norton) and Pina (Cruz) over for dinner, "where everything that could go wrong goes wrong," according to an official description from the studio.

"Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?" the film's official synopsis reads.

The trailer finds Joe and Angela preparing to host Hawk and Pina for dinner before the other couple arrives.

"There's something I've been wanting to ask you about," Joe says, to which Pina responds, "We also have something we wanted to talk to you about."

"We feel a very strong connection with you guys," Pina continues, as a rendition of Anita Ward's song "Ring My Bell" plays.

The Invite arrives in select theaters on June 26 and everywhere in July.

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