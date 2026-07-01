One agitator almost made Kirk Franklin lose his composure

What would make gospel artist Kirk Franklin almost lose his composure? A man approached him during an outdoor concert in Philly and began yelling at Kirk. The man accused him of “gaslighting.” The agitator also yelled to Kirk that he should “repent!”
But it was this comment that shook Kirk and almost made him completely lose it, “you and your wife are going to hell!”
Wait, what? That’s when security had to step in, because Kirk wasn’t having it.
Cell phone videos captured the heated exchange:
‘Don’t Bring My Wife Into Nothing’: Kirk Franklin Nearly Loses It Before Security Rushes In to Break Up Heated Street Confrontation