One agitator almost made Kirk Franklin lose his composure The man yelled in Kirk’s face “You and your wife are going to hell!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

What would make gospel artist Kirk Franklin almost lose his composure? A man approached him during an outdoor concert in Philly and began yelling at Kirk. The man accused him of “gaslighting.” The agitator also yelled to Kirk that he should “repent!”

But it was this comment that shook Kirk and almost made him completely lose it, “you and your wife are going to hell!”

Wait, what? That’s when security had to step in, because Kirk wasn’t having it.

Cell phone videos captured the heated exchange:

‘Don’t Bring My Wife Into Nothing’: Kirk Franklin Nearly Loses It Before Security Rushes In to Break Up Heated Street Confrontation

BET Awards 2025 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)