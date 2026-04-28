Orlando Magic beat Detroit Pistons 94-88 in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs

Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Two DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 22: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dunks past Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons in the second half during game two of the first round of the eastern conference playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By DJ Millennium

Congratulations to the hometown team Magic for a big win over the Pistons in the first round yesterday! Game 5 is tomorrow April 29th up in Detroit. If the Magic win, they will advance to the 2nd round of the Playoffs. Let’s Go Magic!!

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

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