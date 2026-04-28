Congratulations to the hometown team Magic for a big win over the Pistons in the first round yesterday! Game 5 is tomorrow April 29th up in Detroit. If the Magic win, they will advance to the 2nd round of the Playoffs. Let’s Go Magic!!
Orlando Magic beat Detroit Pistons 94-88 in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!