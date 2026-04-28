Orlando Magic beat Detroit Pistons 94-88 in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs

Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Two

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 22: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dunks past Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons in the second half during game two of the first round of the eastern conference playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)