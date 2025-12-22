Pastor Jamal Bryant’s wife caused some whispering among the church folk!

Dr. Karri is not your average First Lady

Pastor Jamal and Dr. Karri Bryant NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Karri Bryant and Pastor Jamal Bryant attend the 2025 The Root 100 Gala at Gotham Hall on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Pastor Jamal Bryant’s wife, Dr. Karri Bryant had church folk whispering, and others were just out loud about sharing their opinions of the gown she wore over the weekend.

Dr. Karri attended the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta along with her husband. She wore a lacy, sheer, strapless, cleavage-showing curve-hugging see-through black gown.

It looked as if she was see-through naked, but actually the gown was described as having “flesh-toned sheer panels.” So, she was not see-through naked to my understanding.

However, what an optical illusion! LOL!

The First Lady of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church of Atlanta had some clutching their pearls and droppin’ their mouths on social media. There were many others who supported her fashion choice.

I think she looked absolutely stunning!

Pastor Jamal and Dr. Karri Bryant NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Karri Bryant and Pastor Jamal Bryant attend the 2025 The Root 100 Gala at Gotham Hall on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

UNCF Mayor's masked Ball attendees 2025 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Andre Dickens, Karri Bryant, Jamal H. Bryant, and Dr. Michael Lomax attend the 2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball VIP reception at Signia by Hilton Atlanta on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

