Ricky Bell of New Edition and Bell Biv Devoe is now a girl dad

Ricky Bell of New Edition and Bell, Biv, Devoe, recently celebrated a 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Amy Correa Bell after which they announced their pregnancy.
On Father’s Day 2025 Ricky took to Instagram and posted a picture of their newborn baby girl’s tiny little hand.
He captioned the photo, “Been looking forward to celebrating this day. God’s ‘Mercy’ has arrived.”
Ricky Bell is a girl dad!
Happy Father’s Day, and congratulations to Ricky and Amy!
Ricky Bell & Wife Amy Correa Bell Announce Birth Of First Child On Father’s Day