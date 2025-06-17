Ricky Bell of New Edition and Bell Biv Devoe is now a girl dad Ricky and his wife Amy welcomed a baby girl

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell attend the Premiere Of Samuel Goldwyn Films' "A Boy. A Girl. A Dream." at ArcLight Hollywood on September 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/FilmMagic)

Ricky Bell of New Edition and Bell, Biv, Devoe, recently celebrated a 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Amy Correa Bell after which they announced their pregnancy.

On Father’s Day 2025 Ricky took to Instagram and posted a picture of their newborn baby girl’s tiny little hand.

He captioned the photo, “Been looking forward to celebrating this day. God’s ‘Mercy’ has arrived.”

Ricky Bell is a girl dad!

Happy Father’s Day, and congratulations to Ricky and Amy!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7m16mrY-l4