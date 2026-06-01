Ronald LaPread Co-Founder of the Commodores Dies at 75

Frazer Harrison / Staff LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: The Commodores perform at "Motown 45" Anniversary Celebration Show held at the Shrine Auditorium, April 4, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** The Commodores (Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison / Staff - Getty Images)
By Shawn Knight

The R&B world is mourning the loss of one of the founding members of the Commodores Ronald LaPread who passed away at the age of 75 following a brief illness.

The announcement came from his daughter via social media this is a loss as the bassist co-founded the legendary group with Lionel Richie at Tuskegee Institution in 1968.

The iconic group that brought us hits like, Brick House, Three Times A Lady, and Easy just to name a few has sold over 70 million records worldwide.

Rest easy Ronald, well see you on the other side on the “Nightshift.”

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.

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