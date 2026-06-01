Ronald LaPread Co-Founder of the Commodores Dies at 75

The R&B world is mourning the loss of one of the founding members of the Commodores Ronald LaPread who passed away at the age of 75 following a brief illness.
The announcement came from his daughter via social media this is a loss as the bassist co-founded the legendary group with Lionel Richie at Tuskegee Institution in 1968.
The iconic group that brought us hits like, Brick House, Three Times A Lady, and Easy just to name a few has sold over 70 million records worldwide.
Rest easy Ronald, well see you on the other side on the “Nightshift.”