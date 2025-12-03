Shout out to the celebrity couples who celebrated their first Thanksgiving together

Wishing them all the best

Graffiti-painted word "LOVE" (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Shout out to some of the celebrity couples who celebrated their first Thanksgiving together last week.

Just to mention a few, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre, Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, A’Ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo, Angel Reese and Orlando Magic Center Wendell Carter, Jr.

We love Black love! #couplegoals

Teyana Taylor Aaron Pierre

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

File photo. The couple, shown attending a Knicks-Celtics game earlier this year, welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs: File photo. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month. (Elsa/Getty Images )

NBA; WNBA; Bam Adebayo; A'ja Wilson; Miami Heat; Las Vegas Aces

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 18: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with boyfriend Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prior to the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Heart-shaped hand gesture (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Graffiti-painted word "LOVE" (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!