Shout out to the celebrity couples who celebrated their first Thanksgiving together
Wishing them all the best
ByJoJo
Shout out to some of the celebrity couples who celebrated their first Thanksgiving together last week.
Just to mention a few, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre, Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, A’Ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo, Angel Reese and Orlando Magic Center Wendell Carter, Jr.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy