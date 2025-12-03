Shout out to the celebrity couples who celebrated their first Thanksgiving together Wishing them all the best

Just to mention a few, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre, Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, A’Ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo, Angel Reese and Orlando Magic Center Wendell Carter, Jr.

We love Black love! #couplegoals

Teyana Taylor Aaron Pierre

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs: File photo. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month. (Elsa/Getty Images )

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces talks with boyfriend Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prior to the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heart-shaped hand gesture (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)