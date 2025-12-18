A St. Lunatics reunion on the way executive produced by Metro Boomin’

Nelly and his crew set to reunite

St. Lunatics ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Nelly, Murphy Lee, and KyJuan of St. Lunatics perform onstage during the Where The Party At Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Shout out to all Nelly and the St. Lunatics fans!

It’s lookin’ like a reconnection as mega producer Metro Boomin’ is set to Executive Produce new St. Lunatics music!

Somebody said, “break out the Band-Aids and headbands!”

I’m here for it!

Read more about it: Metro Boomin To Executive Produce Nelly & St. Lunatics Album

