TBT moment of the Week: Gospel songs the adult church choir sang back in the day

Throwback Thursday Moment of the Week
This week I’m reminiscing on some of the gospel songs the adult choir used to sing back in the day.
I remember when my mom and dad were in the choir at our church. They sang songs like:
What a Friend We have in Jesus Jesus Keep me Near the Cross Amazing Grace (a timeless classic) Leaning on the Everlasting Arms Precious Lord
What church choir songs do you remember from back in the day?
Hymn Book (Photo by Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I) Tyre Nichols remembered at funeral service MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 01: The Celebration Choir performs during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. On January 7th, 29-year-old Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop and died of his injuries. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be directly responsible for the beating and have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression. (Photo by Andrew Nelles-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)