TBT moment of the Week: Gospel songs the adult church choir sang back in the day Those spiritual golden classics

Throwback Thursday Moment of the Week

This week I’m reminiscing on some of the gospel songs the adult choir used to sing back in the day.

I remember when my mom and dad were in the choir at our church. They sang songs like:

What a Friend We have in Jesus

Jesus Keep me Near the Cross

Amazing Grace (a timeless classic)

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

Precious Lord

What church choir songs do you remember from back in the day?

Hymn Book (Photo by Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)