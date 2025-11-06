Thanksgiving TV shows for kids and where to stream them

In the 1973 special "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However the dinner he arranges is a disaster when caterers Snoopy and Woodstock prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie's persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown.

Now that Halloween is over it is officially time for the season of giving. If you have a young one and are looking for some festive Thanksgiving shows look no further. As an added bonus, we’ve also included where you can stream these programs.

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Apple TV & Amazon Prime

MICKEY’S THANKS A BUNCH DAY

Where to stream: Disney+

BERENSTAIN BEARS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS

Where to stream: YouTube

WILD KRATTS: HAPPY TURKEY DAY

Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV ($2.99)

MAX AND RUBY: MAX’S THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Paramount+

THE TURKEY CAPER (FROM “PUPPY DOG PALS”)

Where to stream: Disney+, Hulu, fuboTV, Amazon Prime ($1.99), Apple TV ($2.99)

ARTHUR’S PERFECT THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: PBS Kids

IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A PUMPKIN

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

WONDER PETS SAVE THE THANKSGIVING TURKEY

Where to stream: Apple TV, Amazon Prime

SUPER WHY: THE PILGRIMS ARRIVE

Where to stream: PBS Kids, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV

WINNIE THE POOH: SEASONS OF GIVING

Where to stream: Fandango at Home

FRANKLIN’S THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Plex

PAW PATROL: PUPS SAVE THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV