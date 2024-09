2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No one has really said anything over the years. Until now. There were many involved in Diddy’s ‘freakoffs” and world-famous all white parties in the Hamptons during the 90′s.

The champagne was flowing, women lost their tops...and much more.

Now that Diddy has been arrested on sex trafficking charges, some are taking a renewed look at some of those all-white party pics.

TMZ shared a photo gallery:

https://bit.ly/3Zz3DSY

Meanwhile, Diddy remains in a New York jail where he has been twice denied bail.

