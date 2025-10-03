Tribute statue of Tina Turner draws heavy criticism In my opinion it looks nothing like her

American singer Tina Turner at the MTV Video Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, September 14th 1984. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images)

I think it’s wonderful that Tina Turner’s hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee recently unveiled a 10-foot-tall statue in honor of the legendary performer.

However, in my opinion, it looks nothing like her! Shouldn’t it at least look a little bit like her?

Apparently, I’m not the only one who thinks the statue missed the mark.

Read what the internet is saying about the creation: ‘Simply the Worst!’ Tina Turner Fans Blast New Statue Erected to Honor Late Singer

What do you think of the Tina Turner statue?

Tina Turner American singer Tina Turner at the MTV Video Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, September 14th 1984. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images) (Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Tina Turner in 2018; Franziska Krug/Getty Images