Tribute statue of Tina Turner draws heavy criticism

I think it’s wonderful that Tina Turner’s hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee recently unveiled a 10-foot-tall statue in honor of the legendary performer.
However, in my opinion, it looks nothing like her! Shouldn’t it at least look a little bit like her?
Apparently, I’m not the only one who thinks the statue missed the mark.
Read what the internet is saying about the creation: ‘Simply the Worst!’ Tina Turner Fans Blast New Statue Erected to Honor Late Singer
What do you think of the Tina Turner statue?