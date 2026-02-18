UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles scores two perfect “10’s in three weeks WCW: Jordan is that chick!

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play.) Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

WCW: This week spotlighting Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles!

She was performing with UCLA recently competing against Minnesota and Jordan scored a perfect “10″ on her floor routine with her Prince tribute.

That was actually Jordan’s third perfect “10″ on floor in three weeks!

Congratulations Jordan Chiles! You did that!

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on with her Bronze Medal from the Women's Apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)