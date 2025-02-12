WCW: First black woman coach to win a super bowl

Autumn Lockwood is the assistant performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Although she was the first black woman to coach in a Super Bowl game two years ago, with the Eagles’ recent championship win, Autumn became the first black woman to coach and win a Super Bowl game. She’s now in the NFL record books again.
Celebrating during Black history Month the trailblazers and history makers that are a big part of American History from the black perspective.
Congratulations Coach Autumn! Fly Eagles Fly!
Read more about her road to Super Bowl victory and how she celebrated: Autumn Lockwood Becomes First Black Woman Coach To Win Super Bowl Following Philadelphia Eagles’ Victory