WCW: First black woman coach to win a super bowl

Congrats to Autumn Lockwood!

Autumn Lockwood with the Philadelphia Eagles Assistant coach Autumn Lockwood of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a practice session (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Autumn Lockwood is the assistant performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Although she was the first black woman to coach in a Super Bowl game two years ago, with the Eagles’ recent championship win, Autumn became the first black woman to coach and win a Super Bowl game. She’s now in the NFL record books again.

Celebrating during Black history Month the trailblazers and history makers that are a big part of American History from the black perspective.

Congratulations Coach Autumn! Fly Eagles Fly!

Read more about her road to Super Bowl victory and how she celebrated: Autumn Lockwood Becomes First Black Woman Coach To Win Super Bowl Following Philadelphia Eagles’ Victory

Autumn Lockwood Philadelphia Eagles assistant sports performance coach Autumn Lockwood (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)


