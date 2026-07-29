WCW: Grammy winning artist Tems makes history as the first woman to EP a major film soundtrack

Executive Producer for the soundtrack of “Children of Blood and Bone”

Tems performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach 8.22.24 Tems performs during the Born In The Wild World Tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach on August 22, 2024. Photos by Emmanuel Robillard @EyeofXeno (Emmanuel Robillard @EyeofXeno)
By JoJo

WCW- Women Doing Great Things

This week spotlighting Grammy award winning artist Tems. She made history recently as the first woman to executive produce a major movie soundtrack for “Children of Blood and Bone.” (The movie premieres January 15, 2027).

Congratulations to Tems.

Musical trailblazer. History maker. Black Queen Magic!

Tems Is Bringing Bops To ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Tems performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach 8.22.24 Tems performs during the Born In The Wild World Tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach on August 22, 2024. Photos by Emmanuel Robillard @EyeofXeno (Emmanuel Robillard @EyeofXeno)
Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
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