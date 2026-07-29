WCW: Grammy winning artist Tems makes history as the first woman to EP a major film soundtrack
Executive Producer for the soundtrack of “Children of Blood and Bone”
ByJoJo
WCW- Women Doing Great Things
This week spotlighting Grammy award winning artist Tems. She made history recently as the first woman to executive produce a major movie soundtrack for “Children of Blood and Bone.” (The movie premieres January 15, 2027).
Congratulations to Tems.
Musical trailblazer. History maker. Black Queen Magic!
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