What’s up for the weekend?

Have high schoolers with big dreams? nominate them for Disney Dreamers Academy. The deadline is Oct 31
Help feed struggling families with the 2025 Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Nov 22, Oviedo Volleyball Academy
Halloween Safety Spooktacular, Oct 30, Seminole State College, Sanford/Lake Mary campus
Touched by Type 1 invites you to the 25th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Unity in the Community free health event, Saturday, Nov 1, 9am-1pm at 1745 Bruton Blvd, Orlando. Music provided by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium
Mayor’s Family Fun Day, Saturday, Nov 1, Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave., Orlando 10am-2pm
Boys 2 Men Mentoring Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Wed Nov 5, 10am at 1032 W. Robinson St., Orlando
High Tea Brunch NLPT Women’s Ministry, Saturday, Nov 8, 12noon-4pm, at Chisholm Center, 502 S. Clara Ave, Deland
Orange County Corrections Recruitment
AdventHealth and Operation Walk USA offering Free hip and knee replacements