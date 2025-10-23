What’s up for the weekend? Community events scheduled across Central Florida

Community Events with JoJo

Have high schoolers with big dreams? nominate them for Disney Dreamers Academy. The deadline is Oct 31

Help feed struggling families with the 2025 Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Nov 22, Oviedo Volleyball Academy

Halloween Safety Spooktacular, Oct 30, Seminole State College, Sanford/Lake Mary campus

Touched by Type 1 invites you to the 25th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Unity in the Community free health event, Saturday, Nov 1, 9am-1pm at 1745 Bruton Blvd, Orlando. Music provided by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium

Mayor’s Family Fun Day, Saturday, Nov 1, Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave., Orlando 10am-2pm

Boys 2 Men Mentoring Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Wed Nov 5, 10am at 1032 W. Robinson St., Orlando

High Tea Brunch NLPT Women’s Ministry, Saturday, Nov 8, 12noon-4pm, at Chisholm Center, 502 S. Clara Ave, Deland

Orange County Corrections Recruitment

AdventHealth and Operation Walk USA offering Free hip and knee replacements

